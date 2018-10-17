When it comes to live-action adventure movies for kids, quality options are few and far between and nowhere near as abundant or exciting as they were in the ’80s and ’90s. But director Joe Cornish (Attack the Block) is hoping to spice things up for families early next year with a medieval, magical adventure that actually does something interesting with the myth of King Arthur.

The Kid Who Would Be King follows a kid named Alex (Ashbourne Serkis) who stumbles upon Excalibur, the mythical sword once wielded by King Arthur. Suddenly he finds himself in the middle of a battle for the fate of the world as the wizard Merlin (in the body of a teen school boy) warns him that the enchantress Morgana (Rebecca Ferguson) is on the verge of entering the world of the living and wreaking havoc.

Watch The Kid Who Would Be King Trailer

Honestly, while this looks a little cheesy, I’m digging the vibe of this movie. It feels like the kind of live-action adventure that studios don’t take a chance on anymore unless there’s a young adult book series attached for brand recognition. The story feels a little generic, but it has the confidence of a filmmaker who knows what he’s doing.

For now, it looks like the visual effects need some work, and I wish the kids looked a little more cool in the armor once they get suited up for action. Then again, there is something about the armor looking that way that fits in with the whole band-of-misfits angle. Personally, I just want to see a movie like this do well so studios can see that there’s a hunger out there for original stories that aren’t remakes, sequels or desperate young adult adaptations looking for a franchise.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Alex (Ashbourne Serkis) thinks he’s just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin (Patrick Stewart), take on the wicked enchantress Morgana (Rebecca Ferguson). With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.

The Kid Who Would Be King hits theaters on January 25, 2019.