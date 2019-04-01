It’s taken five seasons, but fans will finally get to see The Joker come to Gotham City in his most recognizable form. A new promo for the upcoming series finale of Gotham shows Cameron Monaghan in full white make-up, purple suit, and yellow gloves as the insane criminal who will become Batman’s arch nemesis, and there’s even a poster that feels like it’s trying to recreate the vibe of Heath Ledger’s turn as the villain in The Dark Knight. See Cameron Monaghan as The Joker on Gotham below.

The Joker on Gotham

For a long time, fans of Gotham thought the deranged, criminally insane psychopath Jerome Valeska (Cameron Monaghan) would become The Joker. He had all of the trademarks of becoming the Clown Prince of Crime. But then Gotham gave them an insane curveball by killing off Jerome. But not before they introduced the fact that Jerome had a twin brother named Jeremiah (also Cameron Monaghan), who was infinitely more sick, twisted and deadly that Jerome. Last we saw Jeremiah, he ended up braindead in a coma, entirely disfigured after falling into a vat of chemicals. But it turns out after some time in Arkham Asylum, he’s back and more insane than ever.

That’s right, The Joker is the murderous twin brother of another dangerous Gotham City murderer. And if that doesn’t show you how ridiculous and insane this show has gotten, I don’t know what will. That’s not to say that all Batman villains make perfect sense and have no unbelievable traits, but this show took so many wild turns that it’s a shame it didn’t end up being a secret prequel series to the original Batman series from 1966. That would have been amazing.

The Gotham series finale will jump ahead 10 years to the future of the crime-riddled city, which explains why the Batman we saw in another tease for the end of the show had what appeared to be a much more well-equipped Batman. And if you’re thinking Batman is just in the last few minutes, think again. Showrunner John Stephens recently said:

“He’s in the episode. He’s not just in a last scene. The last episode is one scene in the timeline of the rest of the season, and then the rest of the episode is in the future.”

Hopefully that means The Joker is much more prominent in the series finale as well.

Gotham is on a short break right now, but will return to FOX with a two-part series finale that begins with the first part on April 18 at 8pm ET/PT and concludes on April 25 at 8pm ET/PT.