After five seasons, Batman is finally showing up on Gotham…just in time for the series finale! The Dark Knight will show his cape and cowl for the first (and final) time on the Fox series in the forthcoming two-part season finale. The series is on a break, but will be returning for its final two episodes next month. And then we’ll never see Batman again! Just kidding, he already has a new movie on the horizon.

All things considered, it’s kind of impressive that Gotham, a show set in the Batman universe, managed to run five whole seasons without Batman. I suppose you could say Smallville did something similar, with Clark Kent not becoming Superman until the very end. Still, it’s odd that it took Gotham this long to bring out the Bat. Speaking of which, you can see him (well, his back at least) in the poster below.

Yep, definitely looks like Batman. The first part of the two-part finale airs on April 18. Here’s the synopsis:

As Bane (guest star Shane West) enacts his final plan for Gotham’s destruction, Gordon rallies his former enemies to save the city. Meanwhile, Nyssa al Ghul (guest star Jaime Murray) kidnaps Barbara’s newborn daughter with ambitions to raise her as her own. Then, Bruce’s decision to leave Gotham points him to his destiny, while devastating Selina in the all-new ‘They Did What?’ episode of Gotham airing April 18.

The second part airs April 25. If I had to guess, I’d say Bruce Wayne won’t slip on the Batman costume until the second part. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t see Batman until the very last minutes of the show. But I could be wrong. If you’re a Bat-fan, and sad to see Batman leaving even though he just got here, worry not. Warner Bros. and DC will never let him stay gone for too long. Case in point: Matt Reeves’ Batman movie is currently in the works. And hey, maybe Batman will even show up as a character in that standalone Joker movie. Or Birds of Prey. Anything is possible. Heck, Batman could be standing behind you right now. And if that’s not enough to excite you, there’s always Pennyworth, the show about a young Alfred working as a spy or something silly like that.