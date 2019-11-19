So far, the footage released for The Irishman, Martin Scorsese‘s crime epic starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, has played up the film’s macabre sense of humor. And it’s true: The Irishman is often very funny. But it’s also a surprisingly melancholy, somber affair – and that’s what this latest trailer is trying to convey. It’s a much slower burn, playing up the darkness and regret that plagues many of the characters. Watch the latest The Irishman trailer below.

The Irishman Trailer

I still have a few 2019 films to catch up on before January, but as of now, I’m confident in saying The Irishman is my number one movie of the year. I went into Martin Scorsese’s latest with high expectations, and not only did the end result exceed those expectations, it pretty much blew them out of the water. As I wrote in my review:

If Goodfellas is a young man’s film, loaded with manic, coked-up life, then The Irishman is the film of a man slowing down, confronting the inevitability of mortality. This is not Goodfellas. This is not Casino. This is Scorsese at his most reflective, crafting a masterwork that finds the filmmaker reflecting on everything he’s done, and what it’s all amounted to. The results are breathtaking, and one of Martin Scorsese’s very best films.

In The Irishman, De Niro plays “Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.”

Joe Pesci is a mob boss who takes Sheeran under his wing, and Al Pacino is Jimmy Hoffa. All three of these leads are dynamite together. The rest of the cast includes Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Stephen Graham, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jack Huston, Kathrine Narducci, Jesse Plemons, Domenick Lombardozzi, Paul Herman, Gary Basaraba, and Marin Ireland.

The Irishman is currently playing in select theaters and will hit Netflix on November 27. Don’t miss it.