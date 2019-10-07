After butting-heads with movie theaters, Netflix has decided to get creative with Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman. Most theater chains demand a specific window between theatrical screenings and streaming release, but Netflix doesn’t give a damn about that. Since Netflix isn’t willing to play ball, many theater chains are refusing to screen The Irishman. But Netflix wants this film to have an awards season presence, which means it has to play theatrically somewhere. The solution: playing the movie at the Belasco Theatre on Broadway in New York City all through November.

The Irishman is headed to Broadway, but not as a musical adaptation. Instead, Netflix has booked the Martin Scorsese crime epic at the historic Belasco Theatre in NYC from November 1 through December 1. It’s the first time the Broadway theatre has screened a film, and to make sure the quality is up to snuff, Netflix will be bringing in “state of the art equipment” to the theatre to screen the movie.

“We’ve lost so many wonderful theaters in New York City in recent years, including single house theaters like the Ziegfeld and the Paris,” said Scorsese. “The opportunity to recreate that singular experience at the historic Belasco Theatre is incredibly exciting. Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, and their team at Netflix have continued to find creative ways to make this picture a special event for audiences and I’m thankful for their innovation and commitment.”

Scott Stuber, head of Netflix Film, added: “It’s an immense honor for The Irishman to be welcomed to the Belasco – an iconic and historic landmark fit for Scorsese’s latest cinematic achievement.”

The schedule of screenings at the Belasco Theatre will mirror the traditional Broadway model: eight performances a week, playing Tuesday through Sunday evenings, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday. There will be no Monday screenings because theatres are traditionally dark on Mondays because just like Garfield, actors hate Mondays.

Taking The Irishman to Broadway helps Netflix screen the movie theatrically in order for it to earn Academy Award consideration. Movie theater chains primarily require a 74-to-90-day window between theatrical screenings and streaming release. But Netflix plans to release The Irishman on their streaming platform on November 27, 2019, less than a month after its November 1 theatrical release date. Netflix and Scorsese tried to reason with theater chains to work out a deal, but most chains would not budge. As a result, Netflix will have to rent their own venus (which is referred to as “four-walling”) or book the movie in non-chain movie theaters. So if you’re aching to see Scorsese’s latest masterpiece in theaters, you might want to head to the Great White Way.

Tickets for The Irishman at the Belasco Theatre will be $15 plus processing fees and will be available through Telecharge. Tickets go on sale next week.