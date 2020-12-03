What would it be like to sit at a table with Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci? Well, first it would be hugely intimidating, as those movie legends have all left such a profound mark on cinema over the last 50 years. But mostly, it would be enlightening and utterly delightful, as evidenced by the 20-minute roundtable with all four men in the newly released The Irishman featurette from the Criterion Collection.

The Irishman Featurette: The Actors

Originally recorded in 2019, the roundtable conversation between The Irishman director Scorsese and actors Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci was newly edited for the Criterion Collection Blu-ray release of the film. But you can watch the entire 20-minute conversation on YouTube, thanks to Netflix, which released the entire roundtable online.

Just as Scorsese got the spotlight with last week’s special features release, De Niro, Pacino, and Pesci take the stage in the roundtable featurette, which unfolds like a bunch of old friends sitting down over drinks. And old friends all of them are — with the foursome speaking about their relationships, both personal and professional, stemming back to the ’60s New York City movie scene, and bemoan the fact that it took Scorsese so long to work with Pesci again. It’s a wonderful, illuminating discussion between all four movie titans, and one that is part of the special features on the Criterion Collection release of The Irishman, which Netflix appears to be eager to share to its audience who aren’t willing to fork over money for the special Blu-ray release.

See the special features for The Irishman Criterion Collection edition below.

Special Features Include: