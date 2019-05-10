New plot details for The Invisible Man remake have just materialized online, along with some new casting news. A Wrinkle In Time actress Storm Reid is the latest addition to the cast, joining star Elisabeth Moss. The new take on the classic story will follow a woman who begins to suspect her recently deceased abusive ex-boyfriend might still be lurking around. More on The Invisible Man remake plot below.

We now know what The Invisible Man is going to be about, thank to a bit of casting news from Deadline. The outlet confirms Storm Reid has joined the film, and also drops some extensive plot info:

The Leigh Whannell-directed movie follows Cecilia (Moss), who receives the news of her abusive ex-boyfriend’s suicide. She begins to re-build her life for the better, but her sense of reality is put into question when she begins to suspect her deceased lover is not actually dead.

As for Reid, she’ll be playing a character named Sydney. “With her mother gone, she’s picked up the maternal slack and is capable and mature for her age. She’s an outgoing lover of fashion who aspires to see the world, and she initially likes having Cecilia around as a role model, but grows mistrustful of her when strange things begin to happen around the house.“

While that synopsis doesn’t spell things out, you can read between the lines: Cecilia’s abusive ex is still alive, but invisible. And he’s hanging around Cecilia’s place unseen, stalking her. This is a neat new twist on the classic story, and confirms that Whannell and company are trying something different rather than just remaking the 1933 film of the same name.

This info, revealing that the film focuses on a woman dealing with a toxic relationship, also adds more context to something Moss previously said about what drew her to the project. “Part of the reason why I wanted to do it is I actually felt like it was a really feminist story of female empowerment and a victim kind of overcoming something,” the actress said in a previous interview. “I don’t even know what I’m allowed to say about it! I’m not The Invisible Man, but there is an Invisible Man — if that makes any sense.”

It does now.

I’m excited about this project. Whannell, who wrote Saw, Insidious and more, and recently directed the fantastic Upgrade, is a great choice to helm this project, and Moss is a phenomenal performer. All of these elements will hopefully come together to create a truly memorable film.