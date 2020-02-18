Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions have released two clips from director Leigh Whannell‘s remake of the classic monster movie The Invisible Man. The remake takes the sci-fi concept of a man rendered invisible to the world, and turns it into a metaphor for domestic abuse, with Elisabeth Moss‘ Cecilia unable to escape her abusive ex — figuratively and literally. The two new The Invisible Man clips show Moss’ character attempting an escape, and finding later on that there’s no real escape for an abusive relationship.

The Invisible Man Clips

In the clip above, we see Cecilia making her first attempt to escape her abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, of Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House), back when he was not invisible, and nearly failing. We notably don’t see his face — instead, Cecilia’s violent ex Adrian is more of a terrifying primal force, appearing out of nowhere to attack her and try to drag Cecilia out of the car driven by her confused sister, who has agreed to pick up Cecilia as she attempts her escape. The clip is a hint at the sheer physical strength that her ex has, which makes him even more terrifying when he uses his invisibility to terrorize Cecilia.

The second clip takes place some time after the events of the first, with Cecilia trying to convince her childhood friend and her ex’s former coworker that Adrian is still alive and is now terrorizing her, unseen. But as this clip suggests, maybe the greatest horror is gaslighting, as Cecilia is met with disbelief and gentle words that Adrian’s abuse is still affecting her mentally.

Written and directed by Leigh Wannell, The Invisible Man also stars Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, and Harriet Dyer.

Here is the synopsis for The Invisible Man:

Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer, NBC’s The InBetween), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge, Straight Outta Compton) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid, HBO’s Euphoria). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

The Invisible Man hits theaters on February 28, 2020.