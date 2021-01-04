HBO is building out its international titles, with the acquisition of a new limited series from Danish filmmaker Tobias Lindholm. His name may not ring many bells, but his resume stands on his own: in addition to directing episodes of Netflix’s Mindhunter, he’s been nominated for an Oscar for writing and directing the 2015 drama A War, and collaborated multiple times with Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg, most recently on the Mads Mikkelsen-starring Another Round. So it’s likely he’ll deliver a solid limited crime series with The Investigation, a six-part series about the dangers of getting into a self-made submarine. Watch The Investigation trailer below.

The Investigation Trailer

HBO has picked up the North American TV and streaming rights to The Investigation, a Scandinavian limited drama series from Lindholm that explores the “complex real-life investigation surrounding the 2017 murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, making international headlines around the world as one of the most notorious criminal cases in Danish media history.”

Here is the synopsis for The Investigation below:

Based on the internationally followed “submarine case,” THE INVESTIGATION closely follows Jens Møller (Søren Malling), the Head of Homicide, and his team in the pursuit of the truth. With the hope of being able to provide the prosecutor (Pilou Asbæk) solid evidence in order to create a convincing case and give the relatives the certainty they deserve, the team enlists the use of methodical, unusual and technical work tactics. The series was made in close cooperation with the real-life Jens Møller and Kim Wall’s parents, Ingrid and Joachim Wall.

The Investigation seems to be a very self-serious drama for the real-life events to simply be known as the “submarine case,” but writer and director Tobias Lindholm is determined to treat the subject matter with the utmost respect. “It is with great humility that I created THE INVESTIGATION,” Lindholm said in a statement. “There is a great deal of responsibility in choosing to tell stories about events from the real world. Therefore, I am more than grateful for all the support I’ve received, including some of Denmark’s and Sweden’s most talented and acclaimed actors.”

Søren Malling (A Hijacking) stars in the series as Jens Møller, the Head of Homicide for the Copenhagen Police, alongside Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) as the prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen. Pernilla August (Star Wars) and Rolf Lassgård (The Hunters) star as Kim Wall’s parents, Ingrid and Joachim Wall. Also starring in the series are Laura Christensen (Crying for Love), Anders Juul (A Horrible Woman), Henrik Birch (Norskov), Hans Henrik Clemensen (Love and Rage), Dulfi Al-Jabouri (Darkland) and Charlotte Munck (A War).

The Investigation debuts on HBO on Monday, Feburary 1 at 10 P.M. EST and will stream on HBO Max.