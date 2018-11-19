One thing your realtor never warns you about is buying a house from Dennis Quaid. Realtors have no legal obligation to caution prospective homeowners about prior Quaid-ownership, but as The Intruder trailer proves, such knowledge could be useful. Because Dennis Quaid doesn’t like it when you move into his house, folks. And he really doesn’t like it when you start making alterations. And a young couple played by Michael Ealy and Meagan Good are about to learn that the hard way. Watch The Intruder trailer below.

The Intruder Trailer

The Intruder looks like the type of domestic thriller that was very popular in the late ’80s and early ’90s: films like Pacific Heights, Unlawful Entry, and The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, about new home owners suddenly at the mercy of a malevolent individual who seems harmless at first. But The Intruder throws a racial element into the mix, making the couple being targeted into African Americans, and their harasser white. Will that play a factor in the film itself? I’m not sure. The trailer doesn’t even hint at anything involving racism, but perhaps it’s presented in a subtle way. Still, it’s easy to see several shots here of Dennis Quaid’s character wearing a bright red MAGA-like hat and draw a conclusion or two.

In The Intruder, Michael Ealy and Meagan Good play a young married couple who buy their dream house in the Napa Valley. The pair “think they have found the perfect home to take their next steps as a family. But when the strangely attached seller (Dennis Quaid) continues to infiltrate their lives, they begin to suspect that he has hidden motivations beyond a quick sale.” At first, Quaid’s actions seem weird but harmless – he mows their lawn! But it quickly becomes clear he’s potentially dangerous, and he has a lot more than lawn-mowing on his mind.

The biggest draw here seems to be Quaid’s gleefully unhinged performance. The actor looks to be slipping into “Nicolas Cage on a sugar-high” territory, hamming it up as he shouts, leers, and grins his way through his menacing role. I’m not sure how The Intruder will turn out, but I’m curious to see it for Quaid’s sure-to-be-memorable performance. That said, this trailer is a bit too showy. You feel as if you’ve watched the entire movie already by the time it ends. Hopefully there are still some surprises in store.

The Intruder opens April 26, 2019.