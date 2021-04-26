Ahead of the premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 this Wednesday, Hulu has released a final teaser promo asking for justice. Specifically, it’s Elisabeth Moss’ June asking for justice, for the women of Gilead she had left behind while fleeing the totalitarian government that imprisoned her. Watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 teaser below.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Teaser

What happens after Gilead? The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 teaser hints at the events after June’s escape from Gilead, in which she appears in a courtroom to plead for “justice” in front of some nameless council. It seems to be the next step in a long journey for June, who went from victim to rebel leader over the course of the series adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s classic dystopian novel. Though I haven’t caught up with the series since its crushingly bleak second season, I’m glad to see that June at least has escaped the cycle of violence and torture that her captors (and the show at large) had trapped her in. I can’t imagine where the show will be going from now on, but Hulu has already renewed The Handmaid’s Tale for a fifth season that will likely see June continue the fight in the name of all wronged and victimized women.

In the upcoming fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, “June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.”

In addition to Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 will be executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang. The series is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 premieres with three episodes on Hulu on April 28, 2021.