It’s been a year since the Cambridge Analytica scandal revealed that the company had been harvesting personal data from 87 million Facebook profiles to use to skew public perception for the purposes of political campaigns. Still today, few people know what to do with the information that our personal information is out in the open, ready to be weaponized by the next advertising company or powerful corporate body. But the Netflix documentary The Great Hack is here to make you paranoid all over again. Watch the new The Great Hack trailer below.

The Great Hack Trailer

A hit at the Sundance Film Festival where it premiered earlier this year, The Great Hack was picked up by Netflix, which is debuting a new cut featuring additional interviews and footage. Directed by Amer and Noujaim, and produced by Geralyn Dreyfous, Judy Korin and Pedro Kos, The Great Hack chronicles the revelations surrounding the Cambridge Analytica/Facebook data scandal, and the key players who helped cover it up and bring it to light.

The documentary follows the scandal through two main characters: David Carroll, a professor at Parsons School of Design in New York, sued Cambridge Analytica to try to find out all the information it had about him, and Brittany Kaiser, a former employee Cambridge Analytica who blew the whistle on the scandal.

Here is the synopsis for The Great Hack:

Updated from its Sundance debut in a new cut featuring additional interviews and footage, THE GREAT HACK uncovers the dark world of data exploitation, offering astounding access to the personal journeys of key players in the explosive Cambridge Analytica/Facebook data scandal. Award-winning filmmakers Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim (The Square, Control Room, Startup.com) continue their tradition of exploring the seismic ripples of social media with this riveting, complex film. Data has surpassed oil as the world’s most valuable asset. It’s being weaponized to wage cultural and political warfare. People everywhere are in a battle for control of our most intimate personal details. THE GREAT HACK forces us to question the origin of the information we consume daily. What do we give up when we tap that phone or keyboard and share ourselves in the digital age?

The Great Hack is coming to Netflix on July 24, 2019.