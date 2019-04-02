The Goonies has become one of the most beloved movies of the 1980s. It’s the kind of adventure movie that studios don’t really make for kids anymore, and now you can own the score that brings life to the film from producer Steven Spielberg and director Richard Donner.

Composer Dave Grusin‘s score for The Goonies has been available in various formats over the years, but this year marks the first time that it’s been widely available on vinyl. Not only does it include the score from the film, but it also has four bonus tracks that are not included on the digital version of the soundtrack. Count The Goonies score on vinyl as another win for physical media.

The Goonies Score on Vinyl

Here’s the official press release for The Goonies score on vinyl:

From the imagination of Steven Spielberg and propelled by David Grusin’s score, Goonies plunges a band of small heroes into a swashbuckling surprise-around-every corner quest beyond their wildest dreams! Following a mysterious treasure map into a spectacular underground realm of twisting passages, outrageous booby-traps and a long-lost pirate ship full of golden doubloons, the kids race to stay one step ahead of a family of bumbling bad guys…and a mild- mannered monster with a face only a mother could love. Dave Grusin is an incredibly prolific composer for soundtrack and Jazz as well as being the founder of GRP records. Grusin’s lasting musical imprint in film includes unbelievably memorable scores for The Graduate, On Golden Pond and Tootsie. In 1988, he won the Oscar for best original score for The Milagro Beanfield War.

Varèse Sarabande Records released The Goonies score on vinyl at the end of last month, and you can order it right now through their website for $29.98. Goonies never say die!.