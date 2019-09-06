As we learned over the summer, The Good Place is coming to an end with the upcoming fourth season. Thankfully, the show wasn’t canceled by NBC, but creator Michael Schur just thought now was the best time to finish the story on his own terms. We haven’t seen any new footage from the show’s final season, but thankfully, that changed today.

The Good Place season 4 first look has arrived, and it’s basically a featurette taking us behind the scenes of the final season, as well as a reminder of what happened at the end of the third season (spoiler alert), and a glimpse at some of the new elements in play after yet another gamechanging finale. Watch below!

The Good Place Season 4 First Look

At the end of the third season, it was determined that humans had been unfairly judged during their time on Earth. So in order to prove that they can improve upon themselves, Michael (Ted Danson) rebuilds the neighborhood that stands in as The Good Place, but The Bad Place gets to pick the four new test subjects that will need to improve over time in order to save Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Jason (Manny Jacinto), Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Chidi (William Jackson Harper), The latter ends up needing his memory wiped in order to avoid conflict with one of the test subjects, his ex-girlfriend from Australia, and Eleanor takes over Michael’s position in order to help things go a little more smoothly as his nerves get the better of him.

The featurette catches up with the cast as the final episode is being shot, but thankfully, they’re not giving anything away as far as surprises are concerned. We know that there will be some goodbyes for these characters, but we’re not sure which ones will be saying their farewell.

Meanwhile, The Good Place itself will get a fond farewell just one week before the final season begins. There’s a one-hour special called The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place that will air on NBC on Thursday, September 19 at 8pm ET/7pm CT. The special will have interviews with the cast, including the impeccable D’Arcy Carden (who plays Janet), as well as creator Michael Schur.

The final season of The Good Place will be bittersweet, but we’re just glad that it will be given a real ending instead of an abrupt cancellation. Schur previously explained why the show is coming to an end:

“I began to feel like four seasons, just over 50 episodes, was the right lifespan. At times over the past few years we’ve been tempted to go beyond four seasons, but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy, and at the end of the day, we don’t want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant. As such, the upcoming fourth season will be our last. I will be forever grateful to NBC and Universal TV for letting us make The Good Place, and for letting us end it on our own schedule. I will also be forever grateful to the creative team, both on-screen and off, for their hard work and dedication to a very weird idea.”

The final season of The Good Place begins on September 26 at 9pm ET/8pm CT