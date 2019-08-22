The Good Place is ending, because we all live in the Bad Place. But as the saying goes: don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. We were lucky to have this show, and to honor the series’ impending send-off, The Paley Center for Media and NBC have teamed for The Good Place one-hour special, which will air on the network next month.

Per Deadline, the special – titled The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place – will feature clips, interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage. The interviews will be with stars Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, and D’Arcy Carden, and creator Michael Schur as well.

“As it begins its final season, The Good Place has become a cultural touchstone representing the best of television anywhere,” said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President of Special Programs and Late Night at NBC Entertainment. Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO, added: “With its brilliant acting, writing and directing, it’s easy to see why The Good Place has taken its place among television’s most memorable comedies.”

If you’ve somehow avoided watching The Good Place this long, you really should check it out. It’s a genuinely wonderful show, and like most Michael Schur-related shows, it has a big, warm heart that will make you feel good and briefly forget about the never-ending nightmare that is the real world. The fourth, and final, season of The Good Place kicks off on Thursday, September 26 at 9 p.m.

“I began to feel like four seasons, just over 50 episodes, was the right lifespan,” said Schur when it was revealed the series would be ending. “At times over the past few years we’ve been tempted to go beyond four seasons, but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy, and at the end of the day, we don’t want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant. As such, the upcoming fourth season will be our last. I will be forever grateful to NBC and Universal TV for letting us make The Good Place, and for letting us end it on our own schedule. I will also be forever grateful to the creative team, both on-screen and off, for their hard work and dedication to a very weird idea.”