There have been plenty of collectibles and artwork paying tribute to cinema’s greatest mob boss, Don Vito Corleone from The Godfather. But most of them hone in on the intimidating version of the man in a tuxedo discussing dark deeds and deals with the shades drawn. The collectible creators at Damtoys are taking a different approach with a new 1/6 scale figure of a much more casual, even sleepy, version of Vito Corleone, labeled as the “Golden Years Edition” of the character. Check it out below.

The Godfather Collectible Figure

Along with two head sculpts featuring an incredible likeness of Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone, one sleeping peacefully, this figure comes with a fantastic array of accessories, which you can see in full below. Here’s the official product description.

Damtoys is commemorating the remarkable achievements of The Godfather movie and the don’s glorious life by announcing The Godfather Vito Corleone- Golden Years version Collectible Poseable Figure! This item is packed with rich content. On top of the normal head sculpt, this comes with additional resting head sculpt with closed eyes, and outdoor chair and coffee table, diorama base with interchangeable pavement, as well as a sweater, newspaper, wine glass, wine bottle, oranges, shopping bag and more. These accessories can perfectly recreate multiple The Godfather movie scenes, such as being shot on the street, resting at the lawn, chatting with his son in the final courtyard scene, and more! The highly poseable body (over 30 joints) also allows collectors to pose him as in the movie for display.

As if that wasn’t enough, there’s even a small cat to skulk around Vito Corleone. Look at this cat!

Personally, I think we’d do well to have a lot more high quality collectible figures featuring a head script with the character asleep. And it would be even better if every single one came with a cat, whether there’s a notable feline in the given movie or not.

The Godfather‘s Vito Corleone “Golden Years Edition” 1/6 scale figure will be released sometime in 2021 by BBICN in China for 1,699 Chinese Yuan (or roughly $258), but pre-orders aren’t available yet, so stay tuned. But for what it’s worth, there’s a “Formal Edition” of Vito Corleone from Damtoys that ended up being on sale from Sideshow, so stay tuned to their website to see if this one ends up available for pre-order over there soon too.