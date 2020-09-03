Gloria Steinem is an American icon, journalist, and social political activist who became the face of the feminist movement of the late 1960s and early 1970s. Now the story of her revolutionary life is getting an unconventional biopic from Across the Universe director Julie Taymor.



Inspired by Gloria Steinem’s biography My Life on the Road, The Glorias will tell the feminist’s story at various stages of her life, from her childhood years to the 1977 National Women’s Conference and several moments in between and beyond. And playing Steinem will be four different actresses: Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson, and Ryan Keira Armstrong. Watch The Glorias trailer below for a peek at the movie.

The Glorias Trailer

It would appear that The Glorias has some of the same abstract storytelling qualities that Across the Universe had, including a bit of animation. There are moments where Gloria Steinem interacts with herself at different ages, and scenes that are clearly meant to be more surreal in nature. That’s probably why the official press release goes out of its way to point out that this is a “nontraditional biopic” and also adds this:

“Taymor gives us her singular take on that rare genre- the Female Road Picture, one in which the female leads do not die in the end, and where the “narrative” is not driven by romance or a bad marriage, or unrequited love or, for that matter, men. Gloria’s road story is about her “Meetings With Remarkable Women”. And that is a love story in itself.”

Joining the four different actresses as Gloria Steinem is a roster of women playing other famous feminists who contributed greatly to the women’s movement. We’ll see Janelle Monáe as Dorothy Pitman Hughes, Lorraine Toussaint as Flo Kennedy, Bette Midler as Bella Abzug, Monica Sanchez as Dolores Huerta, and Kimberly Guerrero as Wilma Mankiller.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Glorias:

Journalist, fighter, and feminist Gloria Steinem is an indelible icon known for her world-shaping activism, guidance of the revolutionary women’s movement, and writing that has impacted generations. In this nontraditional biopic, Julie Taymor crafts a complex tapestry of one of the most inspirational and legendary figures of modern history, based on Steinem’s own biographical book ‘My Life on the Road.’ THE GLORIAS (Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson, Ryan Keira Armstrong) traces Steinem’s influential journey to prominence—from her time in India as a young woman, to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York, to her role in the rise of the women’s rights movement in the 1960s, to the historic 1977 National Women’s Conference and beyond.

The Glorias arrives on digital and will be streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime starting on September 30, 2020.