Update: We have added the very different international trailer to the post. You can watch it below.

The marketing so far for The Girl in the Spider’s Web have been all about the titular “Girl,” Lisbeth Salander, played in this latest film by The Crown‘s Claire Foy. It’s a smart move, since the role originated by Noomi Rapace in the Swedish films and Rooney Mara in David Fincher’s acclaimed U.S. remake has left big boots to fill for the Emmy-nominated actress.

But the newest The Girl in the Spider’s Web trailer finally introduces us to Lisbeth’s complex web of allies, including the familiar journalist Mikael Blomkvist, played by an unfamiliar face.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web Trailer

And here’s the international trailer.

Based on David Lagercrantz‘s book of the same name, The Girl in the Spider’s Web sees Lisbeth Salander teaming up with her old ally, investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist, on a case that brings her face-to-face with her violent past. Sverrir Gudnason steps in for Daniel Craig as Blomkvist, who we finally see in action for the first time in this new trailer. But sadly, Gudnason is quickly overshadowed by the appearance of LaKeith Stanfield as Ed Neeham, an NSA security expert tracking Salander who soon aligns with the hacker. Stanfield’s (kind of jarring) appearance shows his charisma is in full display — it’s no wonder the marketing has hid him so long.

Don’t Breathe filmmaker Fede Álvarez helms the movie, which finds Lisbeth and Blomkvist “caught in a web of spies, cyber criminals and corrupt government officials.”

But where the last official trailer vaguely alluded to the plot, this latest The Girl in the Spider’s Web trailer delivers the entire story and its surprise villain: Lisbeth’s estranged twin sister Camilla Salander, played by Blade Runner 2049 breakout Sylvia Hoeks. It’s not a great move for a film that’s built on intrigue to show all its cards right away. Perhaps Sony is trying to drum up anticipation for a film following up Fincher’s masterful 2011 film, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and make us forget that the film has an entirely new cast and is based on a book not published by original author Stieg Larsson. I can’t say if it’s working.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Girl in the Spider’s Web:

Lisbeth Salander, the cult figure and title character of the acclaimed Millennium book series created by Stieg Larsson, will return to the screen in The Girl in the Spider’s Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story, a first-time adaptation of the recent global bestseller. Golden Globe winner Claire Foy, the star of “The Crown,” will play the outcast vigilante defender under the direction of Fede Alvarez, the director of 2016’s breakout thriller Don’t Breathe; the screenplay adaptation is by Steven Knight and Fede Alvarez & Jay Basu.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web hits theaters on November 9, 2018.