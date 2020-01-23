When you’re a cannabis baron who wants to get out of the game, you will inevitably have gangster upstarts sniffing around your territory. That’s the dynamic of this clip from Guy Ritchie’s upcoming gangster movie The Gentlemen, which stars Matthew McConaughey as a self-made millionaire drug lord who is ready to retire. But the sharks start to smell blood, including Henry Golding‘s underboss Dry Eye, who takes a meeting with the American gangster. A meeting, as we see in this clip, that does not go well.

The Gentlemen Clip

In The Gentlemen clip, Golding’s Dry Eye approaches McConaughey’s Mickey Pearson with an offer that he thinks he won’t refuse in exchange for control of Pearson’s massive weed empire that stretches across the U.K. But Mickey isn’t so amenable to Dry Eye’s offer, or his insults that Mickey has “gotten old” and must let the law of the jungle taken over. Things suddenly take a violent (and possibly spoilery?) turn as Mickey shoots Dry Eye and declares himself still the king of the jungle — a “lion” who will eat whoever tries to sidle into his territory.

The clip starts off as a pretty low-key scene for a Ritchie movie, until it descends into the string of curse words and hyper-violence that the director of Snatch and King Arthur is known for. It’s a bit of an unexpected clip for STXFilms to release right before the film hits theaters, considering the marketing has upheld Golding’s character as the main antagonist of the piece, when the clip makes it seem like he’s clearly in over his head.

Written and directed by Ritchie from a story by Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, and Ritchie, The Gentlemen also stars Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant.

The Gentlemen opens in theaters on January 24, 2020.