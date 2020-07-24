Kiefer Sutherland has traded running around for 24 hours in hour-long increments to running around in 10-minute increments. And he still probably won’t have time to go to the bathroom. The 24 star plays a cop on the tail of Boyd Holbrook‘s fugitive, who has been falsely accused of a crime he didn’t commit in the new Quibi thriller series The Fugitive. Sound familiar? Well, the Harrison Ford 1993 action classic this is not. Watch The Fugitive trailer below.

The Fugitive Trailer

Oh, Kiefer Sutherland. You’ve got an Emmy. And now you’re barking orders to fresh-faced actors in a poorly shot Quibi series that gives you little more to do than shout clichéd lines and run around wielding a gun. But Sutherland looks at home in the action series, which stars Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) as a blue-collar ex-con who is falsely accused of planting a bomb that destroys a Los Angeles subway train. A remake of the show of the same name that ran for four seasons on ABC from 1963 to 1967, and would be later adapted into the 1993 Oscar-winning classic starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones, this is a premise that Hollywood keeps going back to — but this time, in a bite-sized format. Another 2000 remake series ran for one season on CBS.

But it seems that creator Nick Santora, who also created Quibi’s Most Dangerous Game and was co-executive producer of Prison Break, hopes that the seven to 10 minute episodes will give The Fugitive the fresh take it needs to bring the format into the 21st century. It’s a format that Santora, and Quibi, seem to like: an action series with a time limit and some older actor chasing a younger, hotshot actor. The idea of social media being the spreader of misinformation seems to be the new technology-forward angle of the show as well.

The supporting cast of The Fugitive includes a few industry vets such as Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Natalie Martinez (CSI: NY), Tiya Sircar (Star Wars: Rebels), Genesis Rodriquez (Big Hero 6), Brian Geraghty (Jarhead), Daniel David Stewart (Corpse Run), and Keilani Arellanes (Euphoria). Stephen Hopkins, director of the 2016 film Race, is the director of the series. The series is a co-production of Thunder Road Films and 3 Arts Entertainment, with Warner Bros. Television as the studio leading the production.

Here is the synopsis for The Fugitive:

Kiefer Sutherland (24) and Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) star in this edge-of-your-seat crime thriller from the creator of Most Dangerous Game and co-executive producer of Prison Break, in which an innocent man on the run, desperate to clear his name, is chased through Los Angeles by the cop who will not rest until he is captured.

The Fugitive premieres on Quibi on August 3, 2020 an will air new Chapters daily until the finale on August 18.