If it feels like we’ve been talking about The French Dispatch almost nonstop for over two and half years, well, that’s because we have! That’s not a complaint, mind you, given how much praise the latest Wes Anderson film first received upon its premiere at Cannes Film Festival. If there’s anything to be grumpy about, it’s the fact that most of us still haven’t had the pleasure of seeing this movie just yet. Searchlight Pictures must have sensed our impatience and decided to release another absolute charmer of a teaser — this one centering on Owen Wilson’s Herbsaint Sazerac, aka the (amusingly American-accented) cycling reporter for the eponymous French Dispatch newspaper.

Check out the teaser below.

The French Dispatch Teaser

A big name cast member breaking the fourth wall and narrating a “Day in the life” sequence from location to location? Yeah, that’s about as quintessentially Wes Anderson as it gets. Call me crazy but I, for one, would love to visit Pickpocket Cul-De-Sac along with every other vista that makes up the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé. Not only does it feel worth the price of admission just to hear Owen Wilson continue to say that name, but the production design looks as stunning as ever.

The teaser sells a breezy, nostalgic look back at the village that was and the city it’s since become, which is fitting for an anthological film that takes a collection of different stories published in the French Dispatch and brings them to life in all their vibrancy. Herbsaint Sazerac serves as our guide on this tour through a host of colorful characters and historical events, all played by an assortment of A-list actors.

Who are all those actors? I’m glad you asked! The French Dispatch stars Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Adrien Brody, Benicio Del Toro, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Christophe Waltz, Jason Schwartzman, and more.

The film was just announced to join the New York Film Festival lineup ahead of its theatrical release, but the rest of us can watch The French Dispatch on October 22, 2021.

Just in case you couldn’t take my word for it, the official synopsis goes as follows: