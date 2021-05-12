The Purge film franchise is coming to an end (for now) with The Forever Purge. This fifth and final entry is set after the Purge has been abolished – but that’s not going to stop a group of people from staging their own Purge. After all, if it did, there wouldn’t be much of a movie. Franchise creator James DeMonaco wrote the script, while Everardo Gout directs. Watch The Forever Purge trailer below.

The Forever Purge Trailer

The Forever Purge (per Total Film) is set “after the events of Election Year and will center on Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and Juan (Tenoch Huerta), who find solace at a Texan ranch, having fled a drug cartel in Mexico. Things go awry when a group of outsiders decide to keep purging beyond the allotted time when people can break any and all laws.” In addition to Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta, the cast also includes Josh Lucas, Leven Rambin, Will Patton, and Cassidy Freeman.

This story here is a bit of a change for the franchise in general. For one thing, the Purge – a one-night yearly event where all crime is legal – is now abolished. For another, this film takes the franchise out of its traditional city setting. And of course, this is the final film in the series, so anything can happen at this point.

I’ll confess I haven’t kept up with The Purge franchise. I watched the first three films and then decided I’d seen enough. But the series has remained wildly popular – and it helps that the films tend to have low budgets which ensure they have big opening weekends. The films also try to implement political and social undertones that help elevate them from the standard hack and slash junk it could be. Speaking with Total Film, director Everardo Gout said: “It’s an amazing story of Latinos and Americans coming together to overcome despair and evil.”

“I think it’s a great way to end it all,” franchise creator and screenwriter James DeMonaco said in a previous interview. “We want to end it all, I think, in this one, and I’m very excited. When I came up with the idea and pitched it to everybody, they seemed psyched, and I think it will be a really cool ending, how we take this one home.”

No horror franchise ever really dies, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Blumhouse and Universal revive The Purge at some point. For now, though, the series will come to a close this summer when The Forever Purge hits theaters on July 2, 2021.