The Flash Season 8: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

The CW’s long-running superhero series The Flash just wrapped up its seventh season last week, but it won’t be long until season 8 sprints back onto the network. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming eighth season.

The Flash Season 8 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

The Flash season 8 will speed onto your screens on November 16, 2021. You’ll be able to watch it on The CW if you still have a cable subscription, or find it streaming on The CW app.

What is The Flash?

In season seven of The Flash, mega-fast superhero Barry Allen went head to head against a villain known as Godspeed, engaging in a lightning sword battle that also included a surprise appearance from one of the most fearsome enemies from Barry’s past. Time travel is a big element in this season, with Barry’s future children showing up from decades in the future and trying to fight alongside their father, while Barry reunites with his missing wife Iris West-Allen and the season ends with them renewing their vows. If this article somehow marks the first time you’re hearing about this show, please do not jump directly into watching season 8 as your introduction to this series. As you can probably tell, this is not that type of show. As for what’s to come in the new season, the showrunner explained it like this:

“Barry and Iris are happier than ever, but also because they’re super happy, now they have to face the greatest challenge ever, because we have to resolve, ‘What’s up with her time sickness? What’s up with Dion? What’s up with those green eyes that we saw in Episode 16?’ That’s a problem that’s still got to get solved, and you’ll never imagine where it goes. It’s going to be amazing.”

The Flash Season 8 Showrunner, Crew, and More

Eric Wallace serves as the showrunner of The Flash, and he has teased that the new season will feature “the biggest and most powerful villain The Flash has faced yet.” It’s still too early to know exactly who is going to be directing and writing any of the season 8 episodes, but Wallace has previously stated that the new season will feature many of the same writers and directors who worked on season 7. Greg Berlanti remains on board as an executive producer.

The Flash Season 8 Cast

Grant Gustin plays Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton plays Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker plays S.T.A.R. Labs bioengineer Caitlin Snow, and Jesse L. Martin plays Barry’s legal guardian Joe West. Carlos Valdez recently left the series as engineering genius Cisco (A.K.A. Vibe). Gustin’s contract is up at the end of season 8, leaving some fans speculating about whether or not this will actually be the surprise final season of the show. But for what it’s worth, Wallace has indicated that there’s enough story left in the tank for the show to run for several more seasons.