When a standalone movie for The Flash was first announced by Warner Bros. Pictures at San Diego Comic-Con back in 2017, fans were psyched that it would be called Flashpoint. But since then, after the disappointment of Justice League, there have been some major fluctuations in the direction of the DCEU, not to mention cycling through several different directors who have come and gone from The Flash movie itself. But IT director Andy Muschietti, the latest filmmaker attached to the movie, appears to be bringing it back around to Flashpoint, but with some kind of twist.

According to The Hashtag Show, while moderating a Q&A panel with the cast of Underwater, Andy Muschietti said he’ll start shooting The Flash sometime later this year. Furthermore, he also confirmed The Flash movie story will still feature the Flashpoint storyline. But in the same breath, he also said it would be a “different version of Flashpoint than you’re expecting.”

For those who don’t know, the Flashpoint arc is one of the biggest and most popular that the Scarlet Speedster has ever been involved in. The story follows Barry Allen as he encounters an alternate DC Universe where Cyborg has become the world’s quintessential hero in place of Superman. Meanwhile, the Man of Steel has been taken captive by the United States government in an underground facility in Metropolis. On top of that, Bruce Wayne’s father Thomas Wayne has become Batman after watching his son and wife murdered, and Wonder Woman and Aquaman are at war, creating destruction in western Europe.

So what changes is Muschietti making to the Flashpoint storyline? He didn’t say anything specifically, but considering the success of Wonder Woman, I wouldn’t be surprised if she ended up taking the place of Cyborg as the world’s most prominent superhero. Perhaps the rest of the Flashpoint storyline will see some character changes like this to fit better in the parameters of the DC Extended Universe.

But the most exciting thing about the Flashpoint storyline in general is that it can be used to seamlessly take the DC Extended Universe in a different direction. Changes can be made to the universe that undo what happened in Batman v Superman and Justice League while still keeping the Wonder Woman and Aquaman franchises intact. It might even allow for the presence of a new Batman since Ben Affleck is done with the franchise. Could that Batman be Robert Pattinson? That remains to be seen.

As of now, The Flash is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 1, 2022.