Filming has officially begun on Warner Bros. and DC’s The Flash, the long-awaited feature film centered on Barry Allen, the fastest superhero on Earth.

Director Andy Muschietti (It, It Chapter Two) has shared a short video revealing the movie’s logo, which has a piece of music underneath it that may or may not be part of the film’s score. Check it out below.



The Flash Logo

Special announcement from filmmaker Andy Muschietti on his Instagram: Here we go!!! THE FLASH Day 1. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/QjHnAJNHFB — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) April 19, 2021

DC has been able to put its speedy superhero at the center of two different TV shows – one short-lived series in 1990 and an ongoing series on The CW that kicked off in 2014. But despite multiple attempts to put him on the silver screen over the years, this will be the first live-action movie focused on the character. Ryan Reynolds was once eyed to play the lead in a film written by David Goyer. Shawn Levy, David Dobkin, Seth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa, Robert Zemeckis, and the duo of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are just some of the directors who were attached or mentioned as contenders at various points over the past fifteen years, with the studio finally locking in Muschietti in late 2019. Bumblebee and Birds of Prey alum Christina Hodson is writing the screenplay.

Ezra Miller is playing Barry Allen/The Flash; Kiersey Clemons is playing his love interest, Iris West, whom we saw briefly in Zack Snyder’s Justice League; Sasha Calle is playing Supergirl; Maribel Verdú (Pan’s Labyrinth, Y tu mamá también) and Ron Livingston (Office Space) are playing Barry Allen’s parents; and Micheal Keaton and Ben Affleck will both be reprising their roles as Bruce Wayne/Batman, thanks to this film embracing the concept of a multiverse and drawing from the comic series Flashpoint as part of its source material.

At last year’s DC FanDome, we learned that the film would indeed be a time travel story that taps into Flash’s ability to move so quickly that he accesses the Speed Force and can reverse time. Plus, there’s some concept art of the character’s new suit, which was built for him by none other than Bruce Wayne.

The Flash hits theaters on November 4, 2022.