It’s official…again. The Flash will feature Kiersey Clemons (Hearts Beat Loud, Sweetheart) as Iris West, love interest to Ezra Miller‘s Barry Allen/The Flash. Clemons played the part in a deleted scene from Justice League, and she was initially cast to reprise the role in a solo Flash movie back in 2016. Since then, though, The Flash has gone through some changes, shuffling directors and release dates. As a result of these changes, Clemons was no longer attached to the pic – but now she’s closed a deal to take on the role in the film being directed by Andy Muschietti.

THR has the scoop that Kiersey Clemons will play Iris West in The Flash. Clemons is no stranger to the role – she played the character in Justice League, but her scene ended up on the cutting room floor (and reports indicate her scene was cut even before that film was taken over by Joss Whedon). Zack Snyder has since restored the scene for his upcoming Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and now Clemons is confirmed for The Flash as well.

We’ve been here before. Back in 2016, it was reported that Clemons would appear in the solo Flash movie, but the film has gone through some changes since then. At the time Clemons joined the project, Rick Famuyiwa – who directed Clemons in Dope – was set to helm. But later that same year, Famuyiwa left the film due to creative differences. After Famuyiwa’s departure, The Flash went through several behind-the-scenes changes, and various filmmakers were mentioned as potential directors: Robert Zemeckis, Matthew Vaughn, and even Sam Raimi. By 2018, Game Night directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein signed on to helm the pic, but a year later, Daley and Goldstein were out, too. As a result of all these changes, Clemons’s involvement with the project remained up in the air.

Now, the film is in the hands of It director Andy Muschietti, and Clemons is back. She joins Ezra Miller, who is once again playing Barry Allen/The Flash. Also part of the cast: Micheal Keaton, who will reprise the role of Batman. But he’s not the only Batman expected to appear – Ben Affleck‘s take on the Caped Crusader is said to have a role in the film, too, suggesting that The Flash is going to deal with alternate universes. Also in the film: Sasha Calle, who will play Supergirl. Muschietti is directing a script by Christina Hodson, who also wrote the DC flick Birds of Prey.

The Flash is expected to start shooting this April, and is currently set to open on November 4, 2022.