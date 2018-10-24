The Next ‘Purge’ Movie Will End the Franchise

The Purge started with quite the enticing and unique concept: a 12-hour period where all crime is legal. While the first film squandered the premise a bit with your standard home invasion thriller, the sequels that followed took it in a more interesting direction, even if they still haven’t taken full advantage of the possibilities within The Purge universe. But it sounds like creator James DeMonaco will have one more chance.

After writing all four of The Purge movies and directing three of them, James DeMonaco has an idea for what would be the last movie in the franchise. The writer/director says “it’s a great way to end it all.”

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, here’s what DeMonaco had to say about ending the franchise:

“I have it in my head. I think I’m going to write it. I think it’s a great way to end it all. We want to end it all, I think, in this one, and I’m very excited. When I came up with the idea and pitched it to everybody, they seemed psyched, and I think it will be a really cool ending, how we take this one home.”

The most recent film in the franchise was The First Purge, which was a prequel taking place before the rest of the movies, and didn’t do anything to set up a sequel. Meanwhile, the series on USA only follows a group of people on one night of The Purge and doesn’t do much to take the series into the future. However, the end of The Purge: Election Year left the franchise open-ended to continue in a possibly intriguing way.

At the conclusion of The Purge: Election Year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) were dealt a crushing blow when Senator Charlie Roan (Elizabeth Mitchell) won the presidential election against the NFFA’s candidate Minister Edwidge Owens. Since Roan’s campaign focused on ending The Purge once and for all, the NFFA’s only option was to stage violent uprisings to protest what would likely be the end of this inhumane tradition.

It’s that last detail that provides some kind of hint as to where the series will go. We could see the end of The Purge spark unbridled violence even more crazy than that of the night of crime itself. Hell, just look at what’s happening with the bomb scares around the country today simply because of the vibe surrounding the upcoming election and the current political climate.

One other possibility is that lawmakers somehow agree to have one final Purge before ending it all, resulting in the bloodiest, craziest crime spree yet. Each side would be going to battle to ensure their victory. That seems a little formulaic though, and I hope DeMonaco has something a little more clever up his sleeve.

If the Purge film franchise will be coming to an end, does that mean the TV series will be closing out too? Surely USA didn’t start this series with the intention of only having it last for a season or two. But maybe by the time the Purge franchise comes to an end, the series will have run its course. After all, the final movie is just an idea for now and doesn’t have a release date or anything like that. Stay tuned.