The filmography of Luc Besson has gotten progressively worse. But we’re thankful that the 1990s allowed him to give us one of the most entertaining sci-fi movies of the decade: The Fifth Element.

Long before Thanos came around, a priest, a taxi driver, a corporate boss, and a supreme being were all looking for stones that would give them the power to save the world. If that sounds like the start of a joke, well, it kinda is, because this movie is downright silly when you try to describe it to anyone. And as The Fifth Element Honest Trailer points out, somehow the hero and the villain of our movie never meet.

The Fifth Element Honest Trailer

Now, one could say that ultimately Leeloo (Milla Jovovich) is the real hero of The Fifth Element. And technically, she does meet Zorg, though not exactly face-to-face since she’s hiding in an air duct, and he just blasts bullets into the ceiling from below, severely injuring her. But Leeloo doesn’t exactly go on the typical hero’s journey. She’s always the one trying to live up to her purpose, but Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis) is the one who has a full arc, avoids the call to adventure, ultimately accepts it, finds love, and all that jazz.

Anyway, the real star of this movie is Chris Tucker as Ruby Rhod. The Honest Trailer says that he was streaming and podcasting before that was even a thing, but he’s just an intergalactic radio shock jock. Tucker is funnier in this movie than he ever was in any of the Rush Hour films, and those screams of his are legendary. But now I can’t help but wonder what it would have been like if Prince had taken that role instead.