It’s been 20 years since The Fast and The Furious brought Paul Walker and Vin Diesel together and inadvertently kicked off what would become one of the biggest blockbuster franchises in the world. The action film series that has featured tanks, submarines, magnetic planes, and rocket cars started off with petty larceny but is now the MCU with a GED. Somehow, Honest Trailers hadn’t had dug back into the beginning of this multi-billion dollar franchise, so here we are.

Watch The Fast and The Furious Honest Trailer below.

The Fast and The Furious Honest Trailer

The Fast and The Furious, not to be confused with Fast and Furious, wasn’t concerned with dangerous MacGuffins or secret babies and brothers. Instead, they spent more time talking about the intricacies of a car engine. Dom (Vin Diesel) was more worried about his sister (Jordana Brewster) dating Brian (Paul Walker) than with any international bad guys tearing apart his family.

Over time, the film series that was obsessed street racing became much more concerned with vehicles that were either decked out with state-of-the-art weapons or expensive as hell. It certainly worked in favor of the franchise’s box office potential, but F9 is so far removed from The Fast and The Furious, it might as well be Ja Rule.

The Fast and The Furious went from living life a quarter mile at a time to living a quarter billion dollars at a time at the box office. It’s a story that only Hollywood could produce, and they’ll probably produce it into the ground even after all the original cast members are gone.