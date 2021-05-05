Marvel Studios continues the recent efforts to make you care about second tier members of The Avengers by giving them their own show on Disney+. Much like WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier gives us two superheroes for the price of one. But thankfully, the series makes them more than bargain bin superheroes, even if the Honest Trailer doesn’t mince words about their forced banter, staring contests, and incessant talk about Captain America’s shield.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Honest Trailer

After WandaVision made you cry, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will make you fly… alongside the struggle of Sam Wilson as he faces the most dangerous threat yet: being a Black superhero in the United States of America. No seriously, Falcon has a bigger problem as a Black man becoming Captain America than he does with the villain’s evil plan. But maybe that’s because the villain doesn’t really have that evil of a plan. In fact, Karli Morgenthau and the Flag Smashers probably killed less people than the likes of Nick Fury, Black Widow, and Hawkeye.

Even though The Falcon and The Winter Soldier tells us exactly who the series is about, there’s a third character who is hard to spot if you’re not looking for them. They’re a little round, and they jump around a lot. Well, they get thrown around a lot. They’re also really old. Give up? It’s Captain America’s shield. Blink and you’ll miss it. But the shield ends up being so important that it might as well be another character, just like New York City in all those cheesy romcoms over the years. You’ll be amazed how beautiful Captain America’s shield looks in autumn.

