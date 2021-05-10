The Falcon and the Winter Soldier looks and feels like a Marvel movie, especially in its action scenes. And those high-flying action sequences couldn’t have been done without a grade-A VFX team. The Marvel VFX team gets the spotlight in the newest The Falcon and the Winter Soldier featurette, which delves into the effects — digital and practical — that went into making the Marvel Disney+ series. Watch the featurette below.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Featurette

Like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier got a whole documentary on the making of the series, with Assembled: The Making of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but that doesn’t mean a few VFX secrets can’t be revealed in a nine-minute YouTube featurette. In the featurette, Marvel host Lorraine Cink talks with Eric Leven, the VFX Supervisor of Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, “about some of the VFX magic behind the scenes that helped bring some of Sam Wilson’s high-flying action scenes to life.”

That includes the opening scene in which Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) chases a group of wingsuit flyers weaving throughout the canyons, in which Leven and his team really did strap a man onto the back of a wingsuit flyer.

“Anytime you can do anything for real, you want to do it for real,” Leven said. “I think what’s really important, especially in a sequence like this, is even if 70%, 80% is done on a computer in CG, but having enough of it to sell that it’s real…if you have enough shots in there that are real, it makes the rest of the sequence believable.”

Leven’s vision for the action was to make it believable to the audience, saying, “What I really wanted to do for the big action sequences was as much as possible make things feel like they’re grounded in reality.”

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl. The series also features Erin Kellyman, Georges St. Pierre, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye and Danny Ramirez.

All six episodes of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+.