Fans of the science fiction series The Expanse pulled out all the stops when the Syfy channel cancelled the show last year, and their passion paid off in a big way: after flying a #SaveTheExpanse banner over Amazon headquarters, Amazon Prime Video snatched the show from the jaws of oblivion and renewed it for a fourth season. The cast and creators weren’t able to make it to New York Comic-Con late last year because they were filming, but they all made the trek for a San Diego Comic-Con panel and brought the first season 4 trailer (and a new clip) with them. Watch them both below.



The Expanse Season 4 Trailer

After a quick video last year celebrating the start of production but which didn’t show off any actual footage, The Expanse team finally debuted a slick new look at their latest season. Check it out:

There’s also a clip that shows the Rocinante landing on Ilus, a newly-discovered planet in the upcoming season:

Showrunner Naren Shankar and executive producer Ty Franck took the stage along with stars Wes Chatham (as Amos Burton), Steven Strait (as Jim Holden), Dominique Tipper (as Naomi Nagata), Shohreh Aghdashloo (as Chrisjen Avasarala), Cas Anvar (as Alex Kamal), and Frankie Adams (as Roberta “Bobbie” W. Draper). The Hugo Award-winning series, based on the massively popular sci-fi novels, was developed and scripted by the Academy Award nominated writing duo Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby.

Here’s the synopsis for the show:

Hundreds of years in the future, things are different than what we are used to after humans have colonized the solar system and Mars has become an independent military power. Rising tensions between Earth and Mars have put them on the brink of war. Against this backdrop, a hardened detective and a rogue ship’s captain come together to investigate the case of a missing young woman. The investigation leads them on a race across the solar system that could expose the greatest conspiracy in human history.

The Expanse season 4 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on December 13, 2019.