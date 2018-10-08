Fans of The Expanse are thrilled that the sci-fi series has been saved by Amazon Prime, but perhaps none more so than the cast of The Expanse. After the show had a brief brush with death following its cancellation by Syfy earlier this year, The Expanse was rescued by Amazon, which renewed it for a fourth season. Production is currently underway on the new season of the beloved series, which you can take a look at in Amazon’s behind-the-scenes look at The Expanse season 4.

The Expanse Season 4 First Look

The cast and crew of The Expanse weren’t able to make it to New York Comic-Con this year since they’re currently filming, but fans could get in touch with them through a new behind-the-scenes look at season 4.

The Expanse season 4 first look follows the cast as they excitedly show off their new looks and new sets, including Amos’ (Wes Chatham) machine shop. We also get a glimpse of some intriguing Western-influenced concept art.

Based on the best-selling book series by James S.A. Corey, The Expanse follows humanity after it has colonized Mars and the asteroid belt. But rising tensions put Earth and the new Mars and asteroid belt colonies on the brink of war. The novels were adapted into three seasons on Syfy, where The Expanse developed a cult following. But in May 2018, the network cancelled the show, only for it to be saved by Amazon Prime. The fourth season, set to premiere on Amazon next year, is expected to cover the fourth novel, Cibola Burn, and expand on the major power shift at the end of season 3. According to Syfy.com, the show’s producers have said that characters who are not focused on in the book will appear.

“We’ll have some fun and really exciting stuff to show you,” Steven Strait, the show’s lead and a producer, said.

Here is the synopsis for The Expanse:

Hundreds of years in the future, things are different than what we are used to after humans have colonized the solar system and Mars has become an independent military power. Rising tensions between Earth and Mars have put them on the brink of war. Against this backdrop, a hardened detective and a rogue ship’s captain come together to investigate the case of a missing young woman. The investigation leads them on a race across the solar system that could expose the greatest conspiracy in human history.

The Expanse season 4 premieres on Amazon Prime in 2019.