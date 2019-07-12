We’re less than a week out from San Diego Comic-Con, and even though we know Marvel Studios will have their own panel at the convention, that’s not stopping rampant speculation about upcoming casting announcements that could be revealed.

One of Marvel’s upcoming films, although not officially announced, will be The Eternals. The movie focuses on more characters from the cosmic side of the Marvel Comics universe, and in recent months, there have been several reports of who is being brought in to star in the movie. Now some of those cast members, and Marvel Studios mastermind Kevin Feige himself, have chimed in about these reports and rumors. Find out what everyone is saying about The Eternals cast below.

Ever since Variety ran their piece trying to predict what will come of the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con, the rumor about Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown joining the cast has been making the rounds yet again. The actress has already claimed that she hasn’t heard anything about that, but the rumor resurfaced with such vigor recently that she felt the need to address it in a livestreamed video on Instagram. The actress said (via Comic Book Resources):

“Everybody thinks that I’m going to be in a Marvel movie. Not that I know of!. My family and I have no idea, so I just want to let everyone know that I’m not as of right now.”

So unless Marvel Studios is waiting until the last minute to strike up negotiations with her or Brown is really good at going out of her way to flat out lie to fans, this doesn’t seem likely.

Along with Millie Bobby Brown’s name, another actor being tossed around with ties to The Eternals is Rogue One: A Star Wars Story supporting actor and renowned action star Donnie Yen. Interestingly enough, Kevin Feige addressed both of those rumors without confirming or denying them in an interview with Comicbook.com:

“Both good actors that would be fun to see in the MCU. But nothing specific, or nothing to talk about.”

That’s pretty much the answer we’d expect when announcements about that movie’s cast are probably just around the corner at Comic-Con. However, when it comes to one of the reported names being involved in The Eternals, their casting seems to have been confirmed by a recent lifestyle change.

Kumail Nanjiani has been reported to have a role in the cosmic Marvel movie, but when he was recently interviewed by Variety for this weekend’s action comedy Stuber, he couldn’t confirm or deny either. Nanjiani said:

“I cannot comment on that. It would be so great to be part of a superhero film. I would love it so much.”

However, it just so happens that Nanjiani was recently profiled by Men’s Health, and he commented about how his lack of muscle and tone in his body is holding him back from expanding his career into more action-oriented, leading man opportunities. He said, “I realize what’s holding me back from those roles is how I look. So I’m changing that.”

Sounds like the perfect way to prepare for a leading role in an upcoming comic book movie. It’s exactly what Chris Pratt did before getting in front of the camera for Guardians of the Galaxy, and now he’s ripped as hell.

We’re guessing that we’ll find out all about The Eternals and whatever else Marvel Studios has up their sleeve when they take over Hall H on Saturday, July 20. Stay tuned for our coverage of all the announcements.