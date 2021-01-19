Back in 1999, Queen Latifah co-starred in the thriller The Bone Collector alongside Denzel Washington. In 2014 and 2018, Washington starred in The Equalizer and The Equalizer 2, big screen takes on the classic television series of the same name. And now, the gonzo trivia is complete, since Queen Latifah is now starring in a television reboot of The Equalizer, taking on the same role as her Bone Collector co-star. Can the Oscar-nominated actress dole out vigilante justice as well as Washington? Watch The Equalizer trailer below to find out.

The Equalizer Trailer

Queen Latifah stars in The Equalizer, CBS’ high-profile TV spin on the character recently embodied by Denzel Washington in two films, as Robyn McCall, who uses her specific set of skills to fight crime.

“I’m the one you call when you can’t call 911,” McCall says in the trailer, which also features Chris Noth as an old acquaintance who warns her that the CIA is curious about a dangerous new vigilante on the scene. Robyn is that vigilante, aided by a small support team that includes Adam Goldberg (Dazed and Confused) and Liza Lapira (Dollhouse).

It’s been so long since Queen Latifah has taken on an action role – mostly trafficking in comedies and dramas over the past two-plus decades – and the role of grizzled vigilante does feel a little ill-fitting from what we’ve seen in this trailer. Still, the Queen has had such a long and storied career that I’m sure people will give her the benefit of the doubt. And CBS appears to be banking on the series being its next big hit, placing its premiere in the coveted post-Super Bowl spot.

This modern reimagining of The Equalizer comes from Universal Television and CBS Studios. The Equalizer will also star Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes and Lorraine Toussaint as Aunt Vi. Queen Latifah will executive produce alongside Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Shakim Compere and Richard Lindheim, the latter of whom co-created the original Equalizer series that ran on CBS for four seasons. Liz Friedlander directed and executive produced the pilot.

Here is the synopsis to The Equalizer:

Queen Latifah’s new drama is set to premiere at a date and time with no equal – immediately following the Super Bowl! In the reimagining of the classic series, Latifah stars as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. Watch the series premiere of The Equalizer on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT on CBS and CBS All Access (time is approximate after live post-game coverage from Super Bowl LV, which starts that day at 6 PM ET).

The Equalizer premieres on CBS and CBS All Access on February 7, 2021.