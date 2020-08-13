Tom Holland leads a star-studded cast in a steamy Gothic thriller that could kick off this year’s award season (if there is one). Netflix has released the official trailer for The Devil All the Time, an adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock’s book of the same name which stars Holland, Robert Pattinson, Jason Clarke, Riley Keough, and more put on their best Ohio accents in what’s described as an “explosive” Midwestern Gothic tale. Watch The Devil All the Time trailer below.

The Devil All the Time Trailer

Netflix certainly knows how to assemble a buzzy cast. Not only does it have internet heartthrobs Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson starring in a movie together, it’s got indie film darlings like Clarke, Keough, as well as Sebastian Stan, Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Eliza Scanlen, Haley Bennett, and Pokey Lafarge, to round out the star-studded cast. Based on Ray Pollock’s book of the same name, The Devil All the Time is a sprawling Midwestern Gothic that spans two decades, a young man who finds himself surrounded by various sinister characters and is forced to fight the evil forces that threaten him and everything he loves. And if you saw the first look images last week, everyone is certainly looking very sinister.

Directed by Antonio Campos (Christine), who co-wrote the script with his brother Paulo, The Devil All the Time is described the film as a “perfect marriage” between a “southern gothic and noir,” according to Campos. It seems like a great vehicle for Holland too, who makes his big leading-man debut outside of the Spider-Man: Homecoming films for Marvel. With a cast as star-studded as this, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Netflix pushed The Devil All the Time as an awards contender, should the Oscars or any awards season happen this year.

Here is the official synopsis for The Devil All the Time:

In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted.

The Devil All The Time premieres on Netflix on September 16, 2020.