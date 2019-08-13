The Deuce is going out with a bang. David Simon and George Pelecanos’ series about the Golden Age of Porn that began with the legalization and rise of the porn industry in New York City in the ’70s is about to face its worst enemy: the ’80s. Gentrification is coming for Times Square, bringing about the final days of the Times Square sex trade, and the relative freedom that the porn industry had until then. Watch The Deuce teaser below.

The Deuce Teaser

The third and final season of The Deuce is coming to HBO this September. David Simon’s series finally starts to bridge the gap between Times Square’s evolution from seedy sex hub to the family-friendly tourist trap it is today.

While Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s Candy Merrell, Vincent Martino (James Franco), and his deadbeat brother Frankie (also Franco) are reaping the rewards of the New York porn industry that they helped establish — and which is now only growing with the introduction of VHS — the year transitions from 1984 to 1985 and the “party is winding down.” The mob forces that have long been pushed aside are starting to get antsy, while Gene Goldman (Luke Kirby) has some “big ideas” on how to clean up Times Square.

The third and final season of The Deuce premieres Monday, September 9, 2019 at 9 p.m.