‘The Deuce’ Season 3 Teaser: The ’80s Bring About the End of the Times Square Porn Industry
Posted on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 by Hoai-Tran Bui
The Deuce is going out with a bang. David Simon and George Pelecanos’ series about the Golden Age of Porn that began with the legalization and rise of the porn industry in New York City in the ’70s is about to face its worst enemy: the ’80s. Gentrification is coming for Times Square, bringing about the final days of the Times Square sex trade, and the relative freedom that the porn industry had until then. Watch The Deuce teaser below.
The Deuce Teaser
The third and final season of The Deuce is coming to HBO this September. David Simon’s series finally starts to bridge the gap between Times Square’s evolution from seedy sex hub to the family-friendly tourist trap it is today.
While Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s Candy Merrell, Vincent Martino (James Franco), and his deadbeat brother Frankie (also Franco) are reaping the rewards of the New York porn industry that they helped establish — and which is now only growing with the introduction of VHS — the year transitions from 1984 to 1985 and the “party is winding down.” The mob forces that have long been pushed aside are starting to get antsy, while Gene Goldman (Luke Kirby) has some “big ideas” on how to clean up Times Square.
The third and final season of The Deuce premieres Monday, September 9, 2019 at 9 p.m.
Created by George Pelecanos and David Simon, who also collaborated on HBO’s “The Wire” and “Treme,” the semifictional drama series “The Deuce” tells of the germination of the sex-trade industry in the heart of New York’s Times Square. It’s the early 1970s, and the porn business begins a shift from organized crime-backed parlors to a legitimate, culturally accepted enterprise. A cast of barkeeps, prostitutes, pimps, police and nightlife seekers centers around twins Vincent and Frankie Martino (James Franco, in a dual role), who navigate the sex business after meeting well-connected mobster Rudy Pipilo. Their storyline, among others, merges with that of prostitute Candy, whose ambition and intelligence lead her to a more prominent role in the industry.