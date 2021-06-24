The Deep House, the latest from Inside filmmakers Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, has found domestic distribution. The pic is set to open in France on June 30, 2021, and now it’s been revealed that Blumhouse has picked up the U.S. rights to the movie, with plans to distribute it on Epix. The Deep House follows a pair of YouTubers who dive down to a sunken house and find they’re not alone. It’s essentially an underwater haunted house movie, and that sounds like something I want to see immediately.

James Jagger and Camille Rowe star in The Deep House, which “revolves around a couple of YouTubers who go diving in a remote French lake and discover a house submerged in deep waters. Their adventure turns into a nightmare when they understand the house harbors atrocious crimes and find themselves trapped with hardly any oxygen left. Their presence has awakened a dark spirit haunting the house.”

Since so much of the film takes place underwater, the house seen in the film “was built on large grids and progressively plunged into a nine-meter deep water tank that was 20 meters wide.”

“We couldn’t leave the whole house in the water for days at a time because the decors would have been ruined, so we would immerse only parts of the house underwater, and were shooting scenes floor by floor; we could only immerse one meter per hour, which represented six meters,” said Bustillo. “Shooting a film underwater is like making a movie for the first time. All the technical aspects had to be done differently there, and it forced us to reinvent the mise en scene process and the way shots are organized.

“The whole process was crazy, and we owe it to Jacques Ballard, who is a master of underwater filming. Ballard notably created Beyonce’s aquatic music video ‘Runnin,'” Maury added. “Every sequence underwater takes three times longer to shoot than a sequence above it — even a shot reverse shot takes a long time to set up.”