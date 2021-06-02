Get ready to go deep with the spooky, water-logged The Deep House. The new horror film from Inside filmmakers Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo follows a pair of YouTubers who dive down into a sunken house only to discover they’re not alone. In other words, this sounds like a haunted house movie where the house is underwater, and that’s a neat idea we haven’t really seen before. Take a deep breath and watch The Deep House trailer below.

The Deep House Trailer

I love watching some aquatic horror, and I also love movies about haunted houses, so The Deep House looks and sounds like a movie tailor-made for me (check out some very cool images from the film here). In the new film from the directors of the ultra-gory Inside, “While diving in a remote french lake, a couple of YouTubers who specialize in underwater exploration videos discover a house submerged in deep waters. What was initially a unique finding soon turns into a nightmare when they understand the house was the scene of atrocious crimes. Trapped, with their oxygen reserves falling dangerously, Tina and Ben realize the worst is yet to come: they are not alone in the house.”

The Deep House stars James Jagger and Camille Rowe, and as I previously mentioned, Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo are the writer-directors. In addition to Inside (which I love), they also directed Livid (a 2011 film that has never officially been released in the U.S. for some reason), Among the Living, and the Texas Chainsaw Massacre prequel Leatherface.

Maury and Bustillo also have another new movie on the way in addition to The Deep House. It’s called Kandisha, and it follows a group of teenagers, Amélie, Bintou, and Morjana, hanging out during summer break. While they hang out, “they have fun sharing scary stories and urban legends. But when Amélie is assaulted by her ex, she remembers the story of Kandisha, a powerful and vengeful demon. Afraid and upset, Amélie summons her. The next day, her ex is found dead. The legend is true and now Kandisha is on a killing spree— and it’s up to the three girls to break the curse.” That’ll arrive on Shudder in July.

As for The Deep House, that’ll open in France on June 30, 2021. Unfortunately, there’s no word just yet as to when we’ll get to see it here in the U.S. I really hope that changes soon, because I’m dying to check this one out.