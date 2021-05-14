Aquatic horror is often fantastic, and the upcoming movie The Deep House sounds like a great addition to the subgenre. The film hails from the directors of the brutal French home invasion movie Inside, and seems to be a blend of both underwater horror and a haunted house story. The film follows some YouTubers who discover a submerged house. Once inside, things don’t go so well. Some gorgeous, spooky images from The Deep House await you below, so take a deep breath and dive in.

The Deep House images come via Bloody Disgusting, as does this synopsis:

While diving in a remote french lake, a couple of YouTubers who specialize in underwater exploration videos discover a house submerged in deep waters. What was initially a unique finding soon turns into a nightmare when they understand the house was the scene of atrocious crimes. Trapped, with their oxygen reserves falling dangerously, Tina and Ben realize the worst is yet to come: they are not alone in the house.

Yep, sign me the hell up. Bloody Disgusting has even more images for you to see, but here are a few just to get you in the mood.

The Deep House stars James Jagger and Camille Rowe and comes from writer-directors Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, perhaps best known for Inside, an almost insanely violent French horror film that I hold near and dear to my heart. They’ve also directed Livid (which has yet to be officially released in the U.S. despite arriving in 2011), Among the Living, and Leatherface.

In addition to The Deep House, they also have a film called Kandisha that’s headed to Shudder in July. In that film, “It is summer break and best friends Amélie, Bintou and Morjana hang together with other neighborhood teens. Nightly, they have fun sharing scary stories and urban legends. But when Amélie is assaulted by her ex, she remembers the story of Kandisha, a powerful and vengeful demon. Afraid and upset, Amélie summons her. The next day, her ex is found dead. The legend is true and now Kandisha is on a killing spree— and it’s up to the three girls to break the curse.”

As for The Deep House, that’s scheduled to open in France on June 30. A U.S. distributor is expected to be announced soon, so we’ll hopefully get to see this sooner rather than later. Stay tuned, and remember to head over to Bloody Disgusting for more images.