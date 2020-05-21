This year marks the 15th anniversary of Batman Begins, and to help celebrate, artist Matt Ferguson has created a new print for Bottleneck Gallery and Vice Press featuring The Defender of Gotham speeding into action in the reliable military-grade Batmobile known as The Tumbler. But today, you get a double dose of The Caped Crusader, because there’s also a new print for The Dark Knight by artist Nicholas Moegly. You can see both prints and find out when and how to purchase them below.

Matt Ferguson’s Batman Begins Print

Batman Begins by Matt Ferguson

Screen print

36 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 175

$50

Co-release with Vice Press

Batman Begins – Variant by Matt Ferguson

Screen print

36 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 50

$65

Co-release with Vice Press

The Tumbler was a big part of what helped keep Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy grounded. The other big screen iterations of the Batmobile felt more like gothic James Bond cars full of gadgets. And while The Tumbler certainly has some useful tools within it, the fact that it feels like a real military vehicle adds a certain amount of ground-level authenticity to Batman’s arsenal.

Speaking of The Tumbler’s tools, for The Dark Knight, the new print from Nicholas Moegly features Batman speeding through Gotham in the smaller Batpod, which breaks out from the damaged Tumbler during a chase with The Joker. In fact, you can see the silhouette of the villain as Batman speeds towards him on the streets of Gotham, just before he makes a sudden turn to avoid breaking his one rule.

Nicholas Moegly’s The Dark Knight Print

The Dark Knight by Nicholas Moegly

Screen print

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 175

$50

Co-release with Vice Press

The Dark Knight – Variant by Nicholas Moegly

Screen print

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 50

$65

Co-release with Vice Press

Both of these prints will be on sale over at Bottleneck Gallery’s online shop starting today at 12:00 P.M. ET. If you happen to be an international buyer, you can pick up these prints from Vice Press starting at 5:00 P.M. BST (British Summer Time).