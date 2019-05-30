The Dark Crystal is one of those cult favorite fantasy movies from the 1980s that kids grew up on and still love to this day. Netflix is hoping they’re eager to cash in on that nostalgia with a return to the world of Thra and a story set before the events of the original movie in the upcoming series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. The first trailer for the series has arrived, and it shows off some truly impressive puppetry and special effects wizardry that will unfold across 10 one-hour episodes later this year.

Watch The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance trailer below.

The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Trailer

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance stars Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel as Rian, Brea and Deet, the three Gelfling heroes who discover the truth behind the power of the Skeksis, setting them on an epic adventure to save their world.

The puppet work in this movie looks absolutely incredible. It also seamlessly meshes with the digital visual effects work used to bring other elements to life around the puppet characters without losing the practical feel of the original movie. The various creatures in particular look positively stunning, and seeing them in action is impressive.

Of course, that’s only half of what makes The Dark Crystal great. So hopefully director Louis Letterrier can handle this epic story a little better than Clash of the Titans. The actual fantasy adventure at the center of the series must be a compelling one in order to fully capture what was so magical about the original production. Without Jim Henson to guide it, that has the potential to disappoint, but with so many passionate hands working to bring this to life, hopefully they can bring that magic back.

The rest of the voice cast includes Gelfling characters voiced by Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, and Alicia Vikander.

Meanwhile, the villainous Skeksis will be played by Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, and Andy Samberg.

And finally, Mother Aughra will be voiced by Donna Kimball, who is replacing Billie Whitelaw, who has passed away since the original movie was released. Additional characters will also be voiced by puppeteers from the production, including Alice Dinnean, Louise Gold, Neil Sterenberg and Victor Yerrid. Find out more about the series over here.



The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance will hit Netflix on August 30, 2019.