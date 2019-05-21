Fans of the cult favorite fantasy adventure The Dark Crystal have been waiting for a new look at the 10-episode prequel series that takes place before the events of the 1982 feature film from Jim Henson and Frank Oz. Thankfully, following a tease awhile back, we have the goods in the form of a batch of new images from The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, as well as the official release date for the anticipated project.

Dark Crystal Series Photos

Here’s a new look at Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel as Rian, Brea and Deet (from top to bottom and left to right), the three Gelfling heroes who discover the truth behind the power of the Skeksis, setting them on an epic adventure to save their world. The photo of Brea shows the character researching Mother Aughra, a character who will be voiced by Donna Kimball, who is replacing the late Billie Whitelaw, who provided her voice in the original movie.

The rest of the Gelfling heroes are voiced by Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, and Alicia Vikander.

Then there’s the Skeksis, who can be seen at banquet in the photo above. The other two photos give us a close-up glimpse at the Skeksis characters known as The Scientist (left) and The Scroll-Keeper. It’s not specifically said who will be voicing those characters, but the Skesis will include the voice talents of Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, and Andy Samberg.

Additional characters will also be voiced by puppeteers from the production, including Alice Dinnean, Louise Gold, Neil Sterenberg and Victor Yerrid.

These photos continue to provide an impressive tease of this puppet production. The details on these creations is even more meticulous than those on the original movie. Plus, if you look at that photo with the dirt debris exploding around The Scroll-Keeper, it looks like they even brought back an old school matte painting backdrop for the series. Then again, that could just be a projection or really good green screen work. Either way, this feels like a respectful throwback to all the hard work put into the 1982 production.

The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance is directed by Louis Leterrier and will hit Netflix on August 30, 2019.