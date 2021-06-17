(Welcome to The Daily Stream, an ongoing series in which the /Film team shares what they’ve been watching, why it’s worth checking out, and where you can stream it.)

The Series: LEGO Masters

Where You Can Stream It: Hulu

The Pitch: Based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, LEGO Masters brings in teams of two brick builders in a friendly competition where imagination, design, and creativity are king. Hosted by Will Arnett, the series features a variety of LEGO challenges that ask teams to impress a pair of judges by creating mind-blowing LEGO builds, including massive skyscrapers, incredibly detailed dioramas, and much more. The prize? The ultimate LEGO trophy and $100,000.

Why It’s Essential Viewing: American reality TV competitions are notorious for being fairly cutthroat. So it’s nice when one comes along that features friendly competition and inspiring camaraderie throughout the contest. It also helps that LEGO Masters features some of the most amazing building brick creations you’ve ever seen.

The first season of LEGO Masters debuted last year on FOX, offering a wonderful distraction from the nightmare outside our front doors. After many had already taken to toy store shelves to stock up on LEGO sets to pass the hours of lockdown, LEGO Masters upped the ante by letting us watch some of the best brick builders in the world spend hours on inventive challenges.

In the first season, some of the challenges included the creation of superhero and supervillain lairs, theme parks, strong super bridges, movie scenes, and even droids that would fit in the Star Wars universe. It’s unbelievable the kinds of things these teams can build.

Adding to the fun are challenges where some of the LEGO builds are put to the test in a variety of ways. For example, the super bridge challenge sees show much weight they can support before crumbling. Another challenge has a scene created only to blow it up in the most spectacular fashion.

The second season, currently airing Tuesdays on FOX (and arriving on Hulu the day after), has been shaking things up from last season. Literally. Just this past week an episode had builders create 4-foot tall skyscrapers that has to withstand an earthquake platform as long as possible. Watching some of these creations fall apart is just as much fun as seeing them come together.

This is the kind of reality competition show you can watch with the whole family, and it just might inspire everyone to do some creative brick building of their own. Maybe you can even become the next LEGO Master.