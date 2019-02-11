Get ready to jump out of your seat as the new The Curse of La Llorona trailer has arrived, overflowing with jump-scares. While this isn’t officially an entry in the Conjuring Universe, it sure as hell has that feel. That’s probably because Conjuring mastermind James Wan is listed as a producer. In The Curse of La Llorona, a ghostly women torments some unlucky folks in 1970s Los Angeles. Watch The Curse of La Llorona trailer below!

The Curse of La Llorona Trailer

BOO!! BANG!! BOOM!! LOUD NOISES!!!!!!! Sorry, just trying to get you in the mood for The Curse of La Llorona, a film that looks like it’s going to be a 2-hour-long jump-scare. Which is fine! While I’m not a fan of cheap jump-scares (i.e., “Oh, it was only the cat!” or “Oh, it was only my friend popping his head into frame for some reason!”), an effective jump-scare goes a long way.

The Curse of La Llorona comes with a pretty detailed synopsis, so let’s hold hands and read it together, shall we? Ahem:

La Llorona. The Weeping Woman. A horrifying apparition, caught between Heaven and Hell, trapped in a terrible fate sealed by her own hand. The mere mention of her name has struck terror around the world for generations.

In life, she drowned her children in a jealous rage, throwing herself in the churning river after them as she wept in pain.

Now her tears are eternal. They are lethal, and those who hear her death call in the night are doomed. La Llorona creeps in the shadows and preys on the children, desperate to replace her own. As the centuries have passed, her desire has grown more voracious…and her methods more terrifying.

In 1970s Los Angeles, La Llorona is stalking the night—and the children.

Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope to survive La Llorona’s deadly wrath may be a disillusioned priest and the mysticism he practices to keep evil at bay, on the fringes where fear and faith collide.

Beware of her chilling wail…she will stop at nothing to lure you into the gloom.

Because there is no peace for her anguish. There is no mercy for her soul.

And there is no escape from the curse of La Llorona.

Spooky! Overall, I’m kind of surprised they’re not selling this as yet another Conjuring film. It has James Wan involved, and like the Conjuring movies, it’s set in the past. Maybe there’s going to be a last minute twist that reveals this was a Conjuring movie after all. Or not.

The film stars Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez, Marisol Ramirez, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen and Roman Christou, with Michael Chaves directing.

The Curse of La Llorona screams in your face on April 19, 2019.