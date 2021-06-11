Cuphead, the video game designed to resemble the golden age of American animation, has become a Netflix series called The Cuphead Show!, and the first clip just arrived. The clip introduces us to King Dice, as voiced by Wayne Brady. In the game, King Dice is the right-hand man of the Devil and the secondary antagonist of Cuphead, so be warned that he’s up to no good.

The Cuphead Show Clip

Behold, the first clip from The Cuphead Show, the new Netflix series based on the popular video game Cuphead. The series is described as a character-driven comedy that “follows the unique misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. Through their many misadventures across their surreal home of the Inkwell Isles, they’ve always got one another’s backs. The new series will expand on the characters and world of Cuphead, with an animation style inspired by the classic Fleischer cartoons from the 1930s.”

CJ Kettler serves as the executive producer for King Features, and creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer serve as executive producers for Studio MDHR. The series is produced by Netflix Animation and is executive produced by Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts) and Cosmo Segurson (Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling) serves as co-executive producer.

I’ve never played Cuphead, because I hear it’s difficult, and I am not a “gamer” like all the “cool” kids. But I’ve also heard nothing but good things about the game, and I’m very interested in seeing the show to learn what all the hubbub is about. At the very least, the visual style – meant to invoke old cartoons – will make this worth checking out.

Here’s how the original video game looks, for the sake of comparison.

A Little Bit About King Dice

The clip above features a character named King Dice, as voiced by Wayne Brady. Based solely on the clip, the character is partially inspired by Cab Calloway, a singer, bandleader, and dancer who had a career spanning 65 years. He was also in The Blues Brothers movie, so there’s that, too.

Having not played the game, I’m not well-versed on King Dice, but the official Cuphead Wiki informs me that the character is “an extremely sleazy, deceitful, untrustworthy, and manipulative individual. While on the surface he has the personality of an energetic and easygoing entertainer, he nevertheless can be as cruel and sadistic as his boss, The Devil, when he wants to be. Equally as arrogant and overconfident as the Devil, he nevertheless seems to be the more analytic and cautious amongst the working duo, as it is he who first informs his boss of the potential threat the boys may pose should they successfully fulfill their end of the bargain.”

Sounds like a fun guy if you ask me. The Cuphead Show doesn’t have a premiere date just yet, but be on the lookout for an announcement.