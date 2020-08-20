The Crown season 4 is coming back this November with Margaret Thatcher’s wig and Princess Diana’s wedding dress. Netflix has released the teaser for the fourth season of its hit royal drama The Crown, which will feature Olivia Colman‘s last appearance as Queen Elizabeth before she hands the throne to Imelda Staunton, who will play the role for the last two seasons of the series. But before Colman abdicates, she will be meeting Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and newcomer Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer, both of whom are seen briefly in the new The Crown season 4 teaser.

The Crown Season 4 Teaser

Netflix has released a new The Crown season 4 teaser confirming its November 15 premiere, while teasing first looks at Anderson as infamous Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Corrin as the beloved future Princess Diana. The brief teaser shows footage of Colman on horseback in full military regalia, as she narrates, “Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail.” The footage shows teases of Anderson’s Thatcher, looking appropriately steely in pearls and a severe updo, and Corrin’s Diana, mostly seen from the back as she greets paparazzi and prepares for her wedding in the iconic dress. Season 4 of The Crown will reportedly take the series into the late ’70s and early ’80s.

Filming on the upcoming season of The Crown wrapped early in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which means there will likely be a larger delay before the last two installments, which will see Staunton take the throne and feature Elizabeth Debicki as a very tall Diana, hit Netflix.

Created and written by Peter Morgan, The Crown stars Oscar winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels as the Earl of Snowden, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, and Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother.

The Crown season 4 premieres on Netflix on November 15, 2020.