The Crown is back to wrapping up the royal drama with six seasons. However, fans will have to wait a little longer to see the final two seasons of the series since production won’t begin until next year, giving fans a two-year break as the series flashes forward in time and lines up a new cast.

Since The Crown has been chronicling the stories of the royal family starting back in 1947, we’ve watched as the likes of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret, Prince Phillip, and more have aged over the decades. The fourth season will be entering the more contemporary era of their bloodline, where we’ll finally meet Princess Diana played by Emma Corrin. But when the final two seasons come around, Princess Diana will be played by the towering beauty Elizabeth Debicki (The Great Gatsby, Widows, Tenet).

The official Twitter account for The Crown made the latest casting announcement for the last two seasons:

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6). pic.twitter.com/Z3CjHuJ56B — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 16, 2020

For the final two seasons of The Crown, Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix) is coming in to play Queen Elizabeth II, after Claire Foy and Olivia Colman played the role in the previous season. Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) was recently announced to be joining her as Prince Philip, following in the footsteps of Tobias Menzies and Matt Smith. Plus, the series has also cast Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

However, before we see any of that, fans are still waiting to see the fourth season of The Crown, which will take us up until 1990 when Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, is taken out of her position as Prime Minster. During that season, we’ll see Princess Diana’s marriage to to Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) as it happened in 1981.

With the fifth and sixth seasons wrapping up the story of the royal family, presumably we’ll see the tragic demise of Princess Diana after the car transporting her crashed inside of a road tunnel in Paris. Princess Diana’s partner Dodi Fayed and her driver Henri Paul were pronounced dead at the scene, but the princess herself died at the hospital afterwards.

Princess Diana’s death sent shockwaves around the world, and there was even some controversy about the cause of the accident being blamed on pursuing paparazzi trying to snap a picture of the princess. But it turned out the driver lost control of the vehicle at high speed while intoxicated and under the effects of prescription drugs. Even so, it was a pivotal, harrowing moment in the history of the royal family, and it’ll be interesting to see how it’s dramatized on the series.