Jonathan Pryce, a great actor with a wide list of credits including Brazil, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Age of Innocence, Pirates of the Caribbean, and the recent The Two Popes, is ready to become royalty for The Crown. Pryce will take over the role of Prince Philip for seasons 5 and 6 of the Netflix drama, succeeding Tobias Menzies and Matt Smith. Each season of The Crown skips ahead years in the lives of Queen Elizabeth II and those around her, and as a result, the cast has been replaced multiple times to portray the characters as they age.

As each season of The Crown is meant to span about ten years, give or take, at least 20 years were supposed to have passed over season 1 and 2. Rather than bury the younger actors in make-up, show creator Peter Morgan and his team decided to bring in older actors going forward. In the recent season 3, Olivia Colman took over as Elizabeth, Tobias Menzies became Philip, Helena Bonham Carter was the new Margaret, and Ben Daniels played the new Lord Snowdon. Those parts are continuing into season 4, which will be released later this year. Gillian Anderson will also appear in that season as Margaret Thatcher, and a big part of season 3 will focus on the marriage of Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) and Princess Diana (Emma Corrin).

Come season 5, in addition to Pryce as Philip, Imelda Staunton will be Elizabeth, and Lesley Manville is the new Margaret. You can expect to hear about additional casting in the future. At one point, Morgan and company were planning to end the show with the fifth season, but recently reversed course and decided to wrap things up with season 6. “As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” Morgan said. “To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”