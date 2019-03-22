As we heard earlier this year, The Criterion Channel is launching on April 8. The new streaming subscription service will host the Criterion Collection and Janus Films’ library of more than 1,000 feature films, 350 shorts, and thousands of supplementary features, including trailers, introductions, behind-the-scenes documentaries, interviews, video essays, commentary tracks, and rare archival footage. But that’s not all. The Criterion Channel will be even bigger than we thought.

The Criterion Channel Trailer

As you can see, in addition to all of The Criterion Collection and Janus Films movies that will be made available, there’s a whole slew of extra programming, ranging from in-depth conversations with filmmakers to episodes of the indie filmmaking reality series Split Screen, as well as Julie Taymor’s Adventures in Filmmaking, and more.

But perhaps the greatest news is that The Criterion Channel will be picking up the pieces of the shuttered Film Struck. Joining all the aforementioned films and original programming will be “a constantly refreshed selection of films from a wide array of studio and independent licensors including Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Lionsgate, IFC Films, Kino Lorber, Cohen Media, Milestone Film and Video, Oscilloscope, Cinema Guild, Strand Releasing, Shout Factory, Film Movement, and Grasshopper Films.” Even more content providers will be added in the coming months.

So it sounds like everyone who loved Film Struck will get back a lot of the programming they were worried about losing. However, at the same time, the official press release does say this:

“Films in the permanent streaming library will be continuously available to all Criterion Channel subscribers at all times, regardless of whether they are being spotlighted in thematic programming. Films licensed specifically for featured thematic programming may be available for shorter periods, but all films will be available for a minimum of ninety days unless otherwise noted.”

That means some films will only be around for a limited time, just like many of the options from Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime that aren’t proprietary originals from each of the respective streaming services. You can find out what the line-up of programming will be like for the entire month of April over at The Criterion Channel website.